Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s Iberdrola CFO Jose Sainz Armada:

* Says the company is still waiting to see the final terms on the planned merger of Siemens with Gamesa

* Says Iberdrola plans to maintain its dividend policy in line with results, with a payout of between 65 percent and 75 percent