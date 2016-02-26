FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spain's Amadeus targets payout ratio of 50 pct in 2016
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 26, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spain's Amadeus targets payout ratio of 50 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Amadeus :

* Says it is targeting a dividend pay out of 50 percent of reported profits in 2016

* Says it sees low double digit revenue, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growth in 2016

* Says it sees free cash flow of between 700 million - 750 million euros ($773 million - $829 million) in 2016

* Says it sees net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1 to 1.5 in 2016 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1oDYNyF] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.