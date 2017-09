Feb 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Grifols :

* Says full year 2015 net profit rises 13 percent year on year to 532 million euros ($583 million) versus 560 million euros in Reuters poll

* Says full year revenues increase 17 percent to 3.9 billion euros, in line with a Reuters poll

* Says full year EBITDA up 11 percent to 1.16 billion euros, also in line with a Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1LpnCZI] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)