BRIEF-Spain's Telefonica says EU veto to O2 sale should not be discarded

April 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica
* Says convinced remedies offered by Hutchison over O2 deal should convince European watchdog
* Says European veto to O2 sale should not be discarded
* Says ready to take immediate action if O2 sale blocked
* Says would have several alternatives for O2 if sale blocked
* Says alternatives for O2 are partial or total divestment, M&A or listing
* Says there will be no rush on making a decision
* Says could issue hybrid bonds
* Says not planning any measure that would have a dilutive impact Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)