BRIEF-Spain's Telefonica says EU veto to O2 sale should not be discarded
April 29, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spain's Telefonica says EU veto to O2 sale should not be discarded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica

* Says convinced remedies offered by Hutchison over O2 deal should convince European watchdog

* Says European veto to O2 sale should not be discarded

* Says ready to take immediate action if O2 sale blocked

* Says would have several alternatives for O2 if sale blocked

* Says alternatives for O2 are partial or total divestment, M&A or listing

* Says there will be no rush on making a decision

* Says could issue hybrid bonds

* Says not planning any measure that would have a dilutive impact Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)

