July 28, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spain's Telefonica says will review dividend at year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica

* Says dividend will be reviewed at the end of the year

* Says current level of dividend comfortably covered by cash flow generation, potential measures such partial sale of British or telecoms masts unit

* Says expects to reach leverage ratio of debt 2.35 times Oibda by end-2017

* Says considering potential minority divestment in British unit

* Says will be cautious on hybrid bonds because they are expensive instruments Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)

