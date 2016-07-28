BRIEF-Spain's Telefonica says will review dividend at year-end

July 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica

* Says dividend will be reviewed at the end of the year

* Says current level of dividend comfortably covered by cash flow generation, potential measures such partial sale of British or telecoms masts unit

* Says expects to reach leverage ratio of debt 2.35 times Oibda by end-2017

* Says considering potential minority divestment in British unit

* Says will be cautious on hybrid bonds because they are expensive instruments Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)