BRIEF-Spain's Telefonica says will review dividend at year-end

July 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica
* Says dividend will be reviewed at the end of the year
* Says current level of dividend comfortably covered by cash flow generation, potential measures such partial sale of British or telecoms masts unit
* Says expects to reach leverage ratio of debt 2.35 times Oibda by end-2017
* Says considering potential minority divestment in British unit
* Says will be cautious on hybrid bonds because they are expensive instruments