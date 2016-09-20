FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spain's Telefonica says could sell up to 40 pct of Telxius unit
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 20, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spain's Telefonica says could sell up to 40 pct of Telxius unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica

* Registers prospectus for partial listing of telecoms towers unit Telxius

* Says aims to sell 36.4 percent of Telxius, could sell up to 40 percent if over-allotment option is exercised

* Says to raise between 1.1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) and 1.4 billion euros from the sale based on pricing range of between 12 euros and 15 euros per share, and up to 1.5 billion euros if over-allotment option is exercised($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

