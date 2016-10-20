CORRECTED-BRIEF-Deutsche Bank Spain sells non-core loan portfolio

(Corrects to clarify 430 mln eur is nominal value of portfolio, not price paid)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank SAE (Spain)

* Says has sold a portfolio of mortgages, small business loans and repossessed assets with a nominal value of 430 million euros ($470 million)

* Says portfolio is from its non-core operating unit, sale is part of Deutsche Bank strategy to reduce these assets by the end of 2016

* Says assets were sold after bidding process among various investment funds Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)