BRIEF-Spain's Cellnex says 9-month core profit up 18 pct

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Cellnex Telecom :

* Says 9-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), or core profit, 208 million euros ($227 million), up 18 percent from a year earlier and in line with forecasts

* Says 9-month revenues 520 million euros, up 15 percent on a year ago and slightly above analysts' forecasts for a 518 million-euro profit in a Reuters poll

* Says net profit in the period was 35 million euros, above forecasts for a 44 million-euro profit Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)