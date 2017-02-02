FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2017 / 6:46 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Spain's Caixabank sees NII increase of 1 to 3 pct this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank

* Says sees increase of net interest income (NII) of 1 to 3 percent in 2017, without including acquisition of Portuguese lender BPI

* Says sees return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 9 to 11 percent in 2018

* Says sees fully loaded capital ratio of 11 to 12 percent in 2018

* Says aims for dividend payout ratio at or over 50 percent in 2018

* Says considering special dividend or share buyback if fully loaded capital ratio rises above 12 percent in 2018

* Says expects to pay dividend fully in cash in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

