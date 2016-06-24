FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Santander says remains committed to British businesses after Brexit vote
June 24, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Santander says remains committed to British businesses after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander :

* Chairman Ana Botin says remains committed to British businesses after Brexit vote

* Says: "Our commitment to British businesses, customers and our people remains as strong as ever."

* Ana Botin says diversified business model is a source of strength and stability for the bank.

* Ana Botin says the banking group has proved its robustness throughout its history and has paid a dividend to its shareholders consistently for more than 50 years. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
