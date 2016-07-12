BRIEF-Spain expects no EU fine on missed deficit

July 12 (Reuters) - Spain's acting Economy Minister Luis de Guindos:

* Said on Tuesday he believed any fines for exceeding the public deficit proposed by Brussels would be "null or zero"

* European Union finance ministers endorsed a deficit sanction procedure for Spain and Portugal, paving the way for the EU executive to propose possible fines in the next 20 days.

* Says he would revise corporate tax regulation in order to save 6 billion euros within the budget ($6.7 billion)

* Says another 1.5 billion euros would be saved due to low interest rates on public debt($1 = 0.9018 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)