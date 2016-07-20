BRIEF-Spain's Iberdrola says Brexit impact on profit fully covered

July 20 (Reuters) - Spain's Iberdrola :

* Says first half net profit of 1.46 billion euros ($1.61 billion), slightly above a Reuters forecast for 1.44 billion euros

* Says earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was 3.89 billion euros, also beating a Reuters forecast for 3.82 billion euros

* Confirms its targets for a year-end Ebitda growth of around 5 percent and net profit growth of more than 5 percent

* Owner of Scottish power says negative impact of Brexit due to fall of sterling to be partially offset by evolution of dollar

* Says Brexit hit on net profit fully covered by derivatives and other financial instruments Reuters forecast [bit.ly/29XAn02] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)