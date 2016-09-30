BRIEF-Banco Santander lowers profitability target for Spain

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Santander :

* Says cuts return on tangible equity ratio target (ROTE) for Spain in 2018 to 13 percent from the 14 percent set out in the previous strategy plan

* Says changes cost-to-income ratio for Spanish business to 55 percent for 2018 from a previous target of about 50 percent

* Says improves targets for non-performing loans to below 4 percent for 2018 from a previous target of below 4.5 percent