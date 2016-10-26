FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Bankia says potential merger with BMN should not affect dividend policy
#Financials
October 26, 2016 / 9:51 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bankia says potential merger with BMN should not affect dividend policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - CEO Spain's Bankia :

* Says merger with smaller lender Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) makes strategic sense, needs to evaluate if it makes sense from a financial point of view

* Says potential BMN merger should not affect dividend policy

* Says would finance potential BMN deal through swap of shares

* Says does not initially intend to ask for financial guarantees in potential BMN transaction

* Says sees better net interest income (NII) performance in the last quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
