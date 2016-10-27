BRIEF-BBVA expects to reduce staff by 2,000 employees in 2016 in Spain

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA :

* Says expects staff to be reduced by 2,000 employees this year in Spain

* "One hundred branches will be closed before year-end and we estimate 2,000 exits in Spain in the year in the banking activity," BBVA's chief executive Carlos Torres said during a conference call with analysts.

* Says the lender had already closed 436 branches in Spain after the acquisition of the former savings bank Catalunya Caixa