October 28, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Spain's Sabadell says not seeing slowdown in UK unit after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - CFO of Spain's Sabadell :

* Says its British unit TBS is not experiencing any headwinds in its banking activity in Britain after the British decision to leave the European Union

* "We are not facing or experiencing any slowdown in TSB on new lending or mortagage activity in the UK after the Brexit vote," Sabadell's Chief Financial Officer Tomas Varela said during a conference call

* Says does not think it will be necessary to restructure its retail banking activity at TSB after Brexit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
