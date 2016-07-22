FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spain's Sabadell H1 net profit 425 mln euros, misses forecasts
#Financials
July 22, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spain's Sabadell H1 net profit 425 mln euros, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell :

* Says first half net profit was 425 million euros ($468 million) compared to 485 million euros in a Reuters poll

* Says first half net interest income was 1.94 billion euros compared to 1.93 billion euros in a Reuters poll

* Says its bad loans ratio at the end of June fell to 6.8 percent from 7.5 percent at the end of March

* Says its core capital ratio, under Basel III fully-loaded criteria, was 11.8 percent at the end of June, unchanged from the end of March Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2a4OekF] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9072 euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)

