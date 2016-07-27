FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Spain's Santander says H1 net interest income 15.2 bln eur
#Financials
July 27, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spain's Santander says H1 net interest income 15.2 bln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander :

* Says first half attributible net profit was 2.911 billion euros ($3.20 billion)

* Says second quarter ordinary net profit was 1.6 billion euros

* Says second quarter net interest income was 7.6 billion euros

* Says first half net interest income was 15.2 billion euros

* Says fully-loaded core tier 1 capital ratio was 10.36 percent at end-June versus 10.27 percent end-March

* Says return on tangible equity (ROTE) was 11.09 percent at the end of June versus 11.1 percent in end of March

* Says non-performing loans were 4.29 percent at the end of June versus 4.33 percent end-March

* Says it keeps its target to increase cash dividend by 10 percent in 2016, total dividend by 5 percent

* Says it is on track to meet fully-loaded core capital end-of-2018 target of above 11 percent Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2akMK6z] Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
