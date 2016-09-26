FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Spain's ACS sees capital gains of 325-560 mln euros from Urbaser sale
#Financials
September 26, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spain's ACS sees capital gains of 325-560 mln euros from Urbaser sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Spain's ACS :

* Says expects to see capital gains of between 325 million euros and 560 million euros ($365.50 million-$629.78 million) from the sale of Urbaser

* Says has agreed to sell Urbaser to Firion Investments, controlled by a Chinese business group, for an enterprise value of between 2.212 billion and 2.463 billion euros

* Says price of transaction will be between 1.164 billion and 1.399 billion euros Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2dvDhLF] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8892 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
