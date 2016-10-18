FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Banco Popular says could buy back real estate service firm Aliseda
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2016 / 8:36 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Banco Popular says could buy back real estate service firm Aliseda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Banco Popular :

* Says considering buying back real estate service company Aliseda

* Says buyback is one of a number of options and no final decision has been made

* Says could use Aliseda to obtain financing in the capital markets

* Popular agreed to sell a majority stake in Aliseda at the end of 2013 for around 800 million euros ($896.08 million) to U.S. investment firms Kennedy Wilson and Varde Partners

* Popular has said it is considering floating a real estate unit worth up to 6 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting By Madrid newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.