Dec 15 (Reuters) - CEO of Spain's Bankia Jose Sevilla :

* Says will close this year 80 branches in Spain

* After Spain injected more than 22 billion euros ($22.93 billion) in public money to save Bankia from collapse in 2012, the bank underwent broad cost-cutting measures Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9593 euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)