7 months ago
BRIEF-Santander says expects qualitative exemption in US stress test in 2017
January 25, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Santander says expects qualitative exemption in US stress test in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Santander Chairman Ana Botin:

* Says expects qualitative exemption for US stress tests this year

* "We believe qualitative exemption will happen for all small banks expects in the US," she told analysts on a conference call

* Says expects Santander to pass the qualitative part of the test if it is part of the US stress tests

* Says expects to improve cost policies in the US

* Says expects investments to continue in Mexico, but waiting for clarity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)

