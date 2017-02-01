FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-BBVA sees impact on Mexico from new U.S. administration. expects lower growth
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 1, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-BBVA sees impact on Mexico from new U.S. administration. expects lower growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA :

* Says sees impact on Mexico arising from new U.S. administration, expects lower macroeconomic growth and sees uncertainties

* Says expects its Mexican unit Bancomer to deliver solid growth despite difficult business environment

* Says expects units in Turkey and Mexico to deliver solid growth in local currencies

* Says sees lower loan growth in short term in Mexico

* Says expects resilient results in 2017 at a group level despite macroeconomic uncertainties

* Says expects flat NII performance in 2017 at a group level

* Says sees high single digit growth in net interest income in US in short term

* Says does not expect any further provisions on mortgage floor clauses in Spain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.