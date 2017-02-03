FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Spain's Banco Popular says does not need further capital hike
#Financials
February 3, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Spain's Banco Popular says does not need further capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Banco Popular

* Says has carried out enough measures not to undertake another capital increase

* Says has been approached by many competitors

* Says optimistic that current regulatory capital will be enough to service dividend and payments on Additional Tier 1 debt instruments

* Says process of spinning off real estate unit is pending regulatory approval, the bank is working on a financial structure

* Says is also open to selling non-strategic assets to improve capital

* Says will be able to pay dividend against 2017 results

* Says outgoing Chairman Angel Ron will not attend the extraordinary shareholder meeting on Feb.20 Further company coverage: (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

