BRIEF-Spain's Banco Popular says does not need further capital hike

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Banco Popular

* Says has carried out enough measures not to undertake another capital increase

* Says has been approached by many competitors

* Says optimistic that current regulatory capital will be enough to service dividend and payments on Additional Tier 1 debt instruments

* Says process of spinning off real estate unit is pending regulatory approval, the bank is working on a financial structure

* Says is also open to selling non-strategic assets to improve capital

* Says will be able to pay dividend against 2017 results

* Says outgoing Chairman Angel Ron will not attend the extraordinary shareholder meeting on Feb.20 Further company coverage: (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)