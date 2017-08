Nov 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank :

* Says it has closed the placement of a 2.99 percent stake in Sabadell on behalf of Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski for 1.2 euros($1.3)/share

* Sabadell shares closed at 1.258 euros on Monday

* Says Gilinski's investment vehicle Itos Holding Sarl now holds 2.04 percent of the Spanish bank Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2fMYIIg] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9421 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)