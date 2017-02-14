BRIEF-Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance sees FY 2017 net income to be 930 bln won
* Sees FY 2017 net income to be 930 billion won and revenue to be 17.9 trillion won
Feb 14 Bank of Spain:
* Says Spanish banks borrowed 144.6 billion euros ($154 billion) from the European Central Bank in January
* January compared to 139.9 billion euros borrowed in December Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/172fMBC] ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
PARIS, Feb 15 Credit Agricole, France's biggest retail bank, beat forecasts with a smaller than expected earnings drop in the fourth quarter after it booked a writedown on the value of its French retail unit, blaming a low interest rate environment.
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 85,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28