FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude ends day up 9 pct, close month off 1.8 pct
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 29, 2012 / 7:02 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. crude ends day up 9 pct, close month off 1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures ended with a gain of more than 9 percent on Friday, the biggest single-day percentage rise since March 12, 2009, after EU leaders agreed to support ailing euro zone banks and preserve the single currency.

NYMEX crude for August delivery settled at $84.96 a barrel, rising $7.27, or 9.36 percent, after trading between $78.28 to $85.28. For the month, front-month U.S. crude fell $1.57, or 1.81 percent.

For the quarter, front-month U.S. crude slid $18.06, or 17.5 percent, the biggest quarterly percentage loss since the last quarter of 2008 at the height of the financial crisis, when prices fell 55.7 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.