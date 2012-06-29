U.S. crude ends day up 9 pct, close month off 1.8 pct

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures ended with a gain of more than 9 percent on Friday, the biggest single-day percentage rise since March 12, 2009, after EU leaders agreed to support ailing euro zone banks and preserve the single currency.

NYMEX crude for August delivery settled at $84.96 a barrel, rising $7.27, or 9.36 percent, after trading between $78.28 to $85.28. For the month, front-month U.S. crude fell $1.57, or 1.81 percent.

For the quarter, front-month U.S. crude slid $18.06, or 17.5 percent, the biggest quarterly percentage loss since the last quarter of 2008 at the height of the financial crisis, when prices fell 55.7 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)