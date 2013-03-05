FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Details of Norway 2021 bond auction
March 5, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Details of Norway 2021 bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 5 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank sold the
following government bond (NST 474) in a uniform price auction
on Tuesday  : 
  
Coupon: 3.75 pct   
Maturity: May 25, 2021   
Settlement date: March 8, 2013       
  
 AUCTION DATE                     Dec 10, 2012    March 5 2013  
 YIELD (pct)                            1.92             2.23   
 ALLOTMENT PRICE                      114.10           111.32   
 SCHEDULED OFFER (bln NOK)              4.00             3.00   
 TOTAL BIDS (bln NOK)                  8.864            6.404   
 ALLOTED (bln NOK)                      4.00             3.00   
 BID COVER RATIO                        2.22             2.13   
                                                 
    NOTE: The Central Bank said that there was 15 percent
allotment on lowest accepted bids.

