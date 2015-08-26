FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-NYSE invokes Rule 48 for market open in anticipation of volatility
#Market News
August 26, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-NYSE invokes Rule 48 for market open in anticipation of volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to remove extraneous text in second paragraph)
    By Chuck Mikolajczak
    NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange
invoked Rule 48 on Wednesday in an effort to speed up and smooth
trading at the market open when exceptionally high volatility is
expected.
S&P e-mini futures rose 43.75 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones e-mini futures gained 347 points,
and Nasdaq e-mini futures rose 107.5 points.

 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
