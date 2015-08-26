REFILE-NYSE invokes Rule 48 for market open in anticipation of volatility

(Repeats to remove extraneous text in second paragraph) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange invoked Rule 48 on Wednesday in an effort to speed up and smooth trading at the market open when exceptionally high volatility is expected. S&P e-mini futures rose 43.75 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones e-mini futures gained 347 points, and Nasdaq e-mini futures rose 107.5 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)