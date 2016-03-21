FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's 2016 inflation forecast cut to 7.43 percent -central bank survey
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

Brazil's 2016 inflation forecast cut to 7.43 percent -central bank survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 21 (Reuters) - Inflation expectations for
end-2016 in Brazil fell for the second straight week but
remained above the top end of the government's target range, a
weekly central bank poll showed.
    The median forecast of about 100 economists surveyed by the
bank for the 2016 inflation rate fell to 7.43 percent from 7.46
percent in the prior week's survey. The government's target is
4.5 percent, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 2 points.
    
 (pct)                2016                 2017
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   7.46       7.43      6.00      6.00
 Exchange rate        4.25       4.20      4.34      4.30
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        14.25      14.25     12.50     12.50
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           -3.54      -3.60     0.50      0.44
 Industrial output    -4.45      -4.50     0.50      0.57
 
    
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.