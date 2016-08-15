BRIEF-Brazil central bank survey sees higher 2016 inflation, rates

Aug 15 (Reuters) -

* A survey of market forecasts by Brazil's central bank showed expectations for average 2016 inflation accelerating to 7.31 pct from 7.20 pct last week

* The bank survey also showed expectations for the benchmark Selic interest rate to end 2016 at 13.75 pct versus 13.50 pct a week ago

* The bank's survey showed 2016 GDP slightly improved at -3.20 pct from -3.23 pct the week prior

* 2017 Selic expectations were stable with last week at 11 pct

* And forecasts for average 2017 inflation were unchanged at 5.14 pct from last week

* The forecast for growth in 2017 was also unchanged from last week at 1.1 pct, the central bank survey showed (Reporting by Reese Ewing)