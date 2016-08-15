FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Brazil central bank survey sees higher 2016 inflation, rates
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brazil central bank survey sees higher 2016 inflation, rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) -

* A survey of market forecasts by Brazil's central bank showed expectations for average 2016 inflation accelerating to 7.31 pct from 7.20 pct last week

* The bank survey also showed expectations for the benchmark Selic interest rate to end 2016 at 13.75 pct versus 13.50 pct a week ago

* The bank's survey showed 2016 GDP slightly improved at -3.20 pct from -3.23 pct the week prior

* 2017 Selic expectations were stable with last week at 11 pct

* And forecasts for average 2017 inflation were unchanged at 5.14 pct from last week

* The forecast for growth in 2017 was also unchanged from last week at 1.1 pct, the central bank survey showed (Reporting by Reese Ewing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.