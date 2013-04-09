FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek inflation eases to -0.2 pct in March
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 9, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 4 years

Greek inflation eases to -0.2 pct in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 9 (Reuters) - Greece's consumer inflation
eased to an annual -0.2 percent pace in March from 0.1 percent
in the previous month, its lowest reading since 1968, according
to data released on Tuesday by statistics service ELSTAT.
    EU-harmonised inflation also eased to -0.2 percent from 0.1
percent in February.
*********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES        MARCH   FEB   JAN   DEC  
    CPI y/y            -0.2   +0.1  +0.2  +0.8 
    EU-harmonised      -0.2   +0.1  +0.0  +0.3
    ------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.