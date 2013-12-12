CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-TABLE-Heki -2012/13 parent results

(Company corrects figures in table) Nov 14 (Reuters)- Heki Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 914 mln 692 mln 1.10 (+32.1 pct) (+11.1 %) (+20.8 pct) Operating 109 mln 91 mln 174 mln (+19.4 pct) (+31.9 %) (+59.4 pct) Recurring 104 mln 91 mln 168 mln (+14.3 pct) (+35.7 %) (+61.5 pct) Net 73 mln 53 mln 96 mln (+38.1 pct) (+67.9 %) (+30.8 pct) EPS 125.33 yen 90.76 yen 172.73 yen EPS Diluted 125.05 yen Annual Div 10.00 yen nil Q2 Div nil nil Q4 Div 10.00 yen nil