CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-TABLE-Heki -2012/13 parent results
December 12, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-TABLE-Heki -2012/13 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Company corrects figures in table)
Nov 14 (Reuters)- 
            Heki Co., Ltd.
            PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
    (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   Year ended      Year ended        Year to    
                  Sep 30, 2013    Sep 30, 2012     Sep 30, 2014   
                     LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY    
                    RESULTS         RESULTS         FORECAST     
    Sales            914 mln         692 mln           1.10                     
                   (+32.1 pct)      (+11.1 %)      (+20.8 pct)                  
    Operating        109 mln         91 mln          174 mln                    
                   (+19.4 pct)      (+31.9 %)      (+59.4 pct)                  
    Recurring        104 mln         91 mln          168 mln                    
                   (+14.3 pct)      (+35.7 %)      (+61.5 pct)                  
    Net              73 mln          53 mln          96 mln                     
                   (+38.1 pct)      (+67.9 %)      (+30.8 pct)                  
    EPS            125.33 yen       90.76 yen      172.73 yen   
    EPS Diluted    125.05 yen                 
    Annual Div      10.00 yen          nil                                      
    Q2 Div             nil             nil                                      
    Q4 Div          10.00 yen          nil

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
