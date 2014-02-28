FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Greek Dec retail sales resume drop in December, down 40 pct since 2009
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Greek Dec retail sales resume drop in December, down 40 pct since 2009

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales fell in
December, reversing a rise in the previous month, statistics
service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
    Retail sales by volume dropped 6.1 percent year-on-year
after a 2.9 percent rise in November, mostly due to a 9.2 
percent fall in supermarkets and 11 percent in pharmaceuticals
and cosmetics.
    Hit by the country's deep recession and record unemployment,
retail sales declined by an average annual clip of 8.1 percent
in 2013, compared to a 12 percent drop in the full year of 2012.
Based on the figures released on Friday, the sector has shrunk
by 40 percent in 2009-2013.
    *********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES        DEC   NOV   OCT  SEPT   AUG   JUL
    Retail sales*
    by volume (y/y)    -6.1  2.9  -1.1  -5.2  -7.7  -13.9
    Retail sales*
    by revenue (y/y)   -6.7 -0.1  -2.1  -6.3  -8.9  -14.1
    ----------------------------------------------------
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants
    ** revised
    source: ELSTAT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.