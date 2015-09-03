FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norway says Premier Oil drills dry North Sea well
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Norway says Premier Oil drills dry North Sea well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Norway Petroleum Directorate:

* Premier Oil has drilled a dry wildcat well, 3/7-10 S, about 45 kilometres northeast of the Valhall field in the southern section of the North Sea

* The purpose with the well was to prove petroleum in the Upper and Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks (the Ula and Bryne formations). The well did not encounter the Ula formation. The Bryne formation was encountered with a thickness of about 110 metres, of which 45 metres with moderate reservoir quality

* The well is the first exploration well in production licence PL 539, awarded in APA 2009

* Licence holders: Premier Oil (40%), Suncor (20%), DEA (20%), Dana Petroleum (12%) and Ithaca Petroleum (8%)

* The well was drilled by the drilling facility Maersk Guardian, which now will proceed to Fredrikshavn to be laid up (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.