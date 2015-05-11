FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators raise bets on rising oil prices for 7th week
May 11, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Speculators raise bets on rising oil prices for 7th week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers increased their bets on rising crude oil prices for a seventh consecutive week, to their highest levels on record, exchange data showed on Monday.

Speculators increased their net long positions in Brent futures by 11,839 contracts to 288,727 in the week to May 5, InterContinental Exchange (ICE) data showed, the highest level since records began in 2011.

Money managers also raised their net long positions in low sulphur gasoil, by 13,081 contracts to 59,577. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
