BRIEF-Statoil drills dry well in North Sea

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa
* Drills dry well near the Sleipner Øst field on the in the North Sea
* Says drilling of the wildcat well 16/7-11 was on behalf of production licences 72 B, 72 D and 72 E
* Says the well was drilled approximately 10 kilometres east of the Sleipner A platform in the central part of the North Sea and 220 kilometres west of Stavanger.
* Statoil is operator and has 50 percent of the licence. ExxonMobil has 50 percent.
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)