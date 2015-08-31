FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Statoil drills dry well in North Sea
#Market News
August 31, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Statoil drills dry well in North Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa

* Drills dry well near the Sleipner Øst field on the in the North Sea

* Says drilling of the wildcat well 16/7-11 was on behalf of production licences 72 B, 72 D and 72 E

* Says the well was drilled approximately 10 kilometres east of the Sleipner A platform in the central part of the North Sea and 220 kilometres west of Stavanger.

* Statoil is operator and has 50 percent of the licence. ExxonMobil has 50 percent.

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
