Danish Feb retail sales index up 1.9 pct yr/yr - Statistics Office
March 22, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Danish Feb retail sales index up 1.9 pct yr/yr - Statistics Office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 22 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales
index rose 1.9 percent in February from a year earlier, the
statistics office said on Tuesday.
    Retail sales fell 0.7 percent in February from the previous
month, Statistics Denmark said.

                    Feb 2016       Jan 2016     
Pct. change yr/yr       +1.9         +0.1**       
Pct. change mth/mth     -0.7         +0.3***

** Revised from an initial figure of 0.3 percent.
*** Revised from an initial figure of 0.5 percent. 
For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can
click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen)

