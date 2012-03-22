ESRB watchdog says European economy stabilising

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - Europe’s economy has stabilised since December, Europe’s recently created super-watchdog, the European System Risk Board (ESRB), said on Thursday, but warned against sounding a premature all-clear and said lending needed careful attention.

The body, designed to give early warnings and one of Europe’s flagship responses to the financial crisis, said the resilience of the financial system needed to be improved and called for banks to bolster their balance sheets but without slamming the brakes on lending.

“The ESRB has observed signs of stabilisation in the EU economy and an improvement in the situation of financial markets,” it said in a statement.

“At the same time, an environment of uncertainty and fragility in segments of the EU financial system persists.”

It went on to say that the main issue was now to ensure that the still-strained lending conditions would not lead to a shortage of money available for lending.

“The ESRB will monitor lending conditions in the EU and stands ready to draw attention to the need for corrective actions in case clear signs of a credit crunch materialise,” the watchdog said.

The ESRB is made up of mix of central bankers and financial industry bodies and is designed to take a bird’s eye view of Europe’s economy flag up any emerging problems for relevant authorities to act on.

Critics argue it has no formal teeth and is therefore likely to prove ineffective. The ESRB argues, however, that its ability to issue public warnings gives it the ability to harness the disciplinary forces of the market. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)