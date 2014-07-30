FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bonnici says ECB in "wait and see" mode -MNI
July 30, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Bonnici says ECB in "wait and see" mode -MNI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Before delving into further stimulus measures, the European Central Bank wants to “wait and see” the impact of its most recent steps, ECB Governing Council member Joseph Bonnici said.

In June, the ECB cut interest rates to record lows, started charging banks for parking their excess cash at the central bank overnight and agreed to offer them more long-term funding later this year as an incentive to lend more to households and firms.

The ECB wants to wait until all these measures have taken effect before considering further stimulus, such as for example large-scale asset purchases, Bonnici told news agency MNI in an interview published on Wednesday.

“The fact is that we are waiting to see the impact of measures already taken. At this stage one has to leave some options open,” Bonnici was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Paul Carrel)

