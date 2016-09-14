FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 14, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bayer targeting annual cost synergies of $1.2 bln -slides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Bayer

* Says agrees to buy monsanto

* Says pays last 12 month ebitda multiple of 18.6x as of may 31, 2016; consensus(3) fy 2017 ebitda multiple of 16.5x

* Says deal accretive to core eps in the first full year after closing; double-digit percentage core eps accretion expected in the third full year after closing

* Says targeting $1.2 billion in annual cost synergies, $0.3 billion in sales synergies after year 3

* Says dividend payout ratio of 30-40% of core eps to be maintained Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

