BRIEF-Bayer targeting annual cost synergies of $1.2 bln -slides

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Bayer

* Says agrees to buy monsanto

* Says pays last 12 month ebitda multiple of 18.6x as of may 31, 2016; consensus(3) fy 2017 ebitda multiple of 16.5x

* Says deal accretive to core eps in the first full year after closing; double-digit percentage core eps accretion expected in the third full year after closing

* Says targeting $1.2 billion in annual cost synergies, $0.3 billion in sales synergies after year 3

* Says dividend payout ratio of 30-40% of core eps to be maintained