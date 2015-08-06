FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-D. Telekom sees mid-term German mobile service revenues growth by around 1 pct
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-D. Telekom sees mid-term German mobile service revenues growth by around 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom

* Ceo says t-mobile us has now overtaken sprint as the market’s number three in subscriber figures

* Deutsche telekom ceo says customer growth in broadband business in germany, to exceed our previous expectations by at least 150 percent

* Deutsche telekom cfo says q2 decline in german mobile service revenues attributable to seasonal factors in corporate customer business, promotional price discounts

* Deutsche telekom cfo says still sees german mobile service revenues growth by around 1 percent on average in the medium term.

* Deutsche telekom cfo says we continue to expect the ratio of net debt to adjusted ebitda to fall within our target corridor of 2 to 2.5 again Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.