BRIEF-Mail.ru says Megafon "very natural partner" but no merger in works

BARCELONA Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* Mail.Ru Chief Financial Officer says there is no merger planned with Megafon

* Mail.ru says if Megafon were to become mail shareholder, no changes to governance, structure or listing

* Mail.ru cfo says Megafon "a very natural partner"; could work together on commercial, arms-length basis

* Mail.ru and megafon are both majority-owned by Russian billionaire tech investor alisher usmanov

* Mail.ru cfo says working with mobile operator like Megafon could involve big data sharing and vk partnerships Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric Auchard)