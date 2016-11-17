FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Mail.ru says Megafon "very natural partner" but no merger in works
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
November 17, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Mail.ru says Megafon "very natural partner" but no merger in works

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* Mail.Ru Chief Financial Officer says there is no merger planned with Megafon

* Mail.ru says if Megafon were to become mail shareholder, no changes to governance, structure or listing

* Mail.ru cfo says Megafon "a very natural partner"; could work together on commercial, arms-length basis

* Mail.ru and megafon are both majority-owned by Russian billionaire tech investor alisher usmanov

* Mail.ru cfo says working with mobile operator like Megafon could involve big data sharing and vk partnerships Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric Auchard)

