Global air freight demand up 4.9 pct in Dec -IATA
February 4, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Global air freight demand up 4.9 pct in Dec -IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Global demand for air cargo rose 4.9 percent in December as growth accelerated, driven by an uptick in world trade, the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

IATA said demand growth of 4.5 percent for the full year, compared with 1.4 percent in 2013, was driven by the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.

“Recent concerns over the health of the global economy and a corresponding fall in business confidence have not yet impacted air cargo. But it is a downside risk that will need to be watched carefully as we move through 2015,” said Tony Tyler, IATA’s Director General and CEO in a statement. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

