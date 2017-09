April 28 (Reuters) - Fielmann AG

* Q1 sales 317.1 million eur versus 306.3 million

* Fielmann Q1 pretax profit 62.8 million eur versus 58.9 million, net profit 44.5 million versus 42.5 million

* Fielmann says expects sales and earnings to rise this year

* Reuters poll average for fielmann Q1 sales was 317 million eur, pretax profit 61.3 million, net profit 42.3 million Source text: here Further company coverage: