10 months ago
BRIEF-German robot maker Kuka cuts full-year sales outlook
November 9, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-German robot maker Kuka cuts full-year sales outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kuka

* Says 9M orders up 23 percent to 2.63 billion eur

* Says 9M sales 2.04 billion eur versus 2.2 billion eur year ago

* Says 9M EBIT margin before purchase price allocation for Swisslog and extraordinary expenses for Midea 5.5 percent

* Says 9M earnings after taxes 79 million eur versus 63 million eur year ago

* Says amends 2016 guidance, now sees sales around 3 billion eur, EBIT margin unchanged at more than 5.5 percent

* Says previous 2016 guidance was for sales of more than 3 billion eur

* Says improvement in H2 revenue insufficient to offset H1 decline

* Says general industry and automotive, China and North America should make positive contribution to sales development Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
