Aug 13 (Reuters) - Stroeer SE

* H1 sales up 8.6 percent at 363.4 million eur, EBITDA up 35.8 percent at 78.4 million eur

* H1 net profit 18.8 million eur versus 2.5 million, adjusted profit 33.8 million eur versus 17.3 million