Sept 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen

* Winfried Vahland to join VW brand management

* Luca de Meo, Bernhard Maier, Juergen Stackmann to receive new functions

* Sales chief Christian Klingler to leave company

* Procurement chief Francisco Garcia Sanz’s contract extended

* Management structure to be more focused on modular system

