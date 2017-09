BRIEF-Krones confirms guidance for 2016 after Q1 results

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - Krones

* Says Q1 sales up 4.5 percent to 772.1 million euros ($876.49 million), Q1 EBT up 9.8 percent to 55.1 million euros

* Confirms guidance for 2016 sales to rise 3 percent, EBT margin to rise to 7 percent

* Says Q1 EBT margin 7.1 percent, net profit up 9.7 percent to 38.4 million euros

* Q1 sales was 772 million euros, EBT 54.2 million euros, net profit 38 million euros

* Says Q1 orders up 4.5 percent to 822.2 million euros on demand rise in europe, north america

* Reuters poll average for Krones for Q1 sales was 772 million euros, EBT 54.2 million euros, net profit 38 million euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8809 euros)