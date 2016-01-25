FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Bundesbank says low oil costs boost chances for growth
#Financial Services and Real Estate
January 25, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Bundesbank says low oil costs boost chances for growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Continued low oil prices would boost the economy, Germany’s central bank said on Monday, as it also argued in favour of raising investment.

In its monthly report, the Bundesbank said that were oil costs to stay low, it would bolster consumption.

The comments highlight the positive impact of a phenomenon that some argue justifies loosening of policy by the European Central Bank, something many German economists oppose.

“Should crude oil remain at its low level, the lift to consumer spending power would benefit domestic demand as well as industry. As a result, at the outset of the year, there is the chance for further stronger economic growth,” the report said.

The Bundesbank also argued for boosting investment, saying that this would also help the euro zone’s economic prospects.

“Banking on cyclical factors and the impact of accommodative monetary policy will not be enough to improve the climate for investment in the long term,” it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
